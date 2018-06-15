GCB mourns Ronald Paul Mann passing

THE entire cricket fraternity has lost a true cricket stalwart in Ronald Paul Mann, popularly known as ‘Rocky’ Mann.

Rocky served very proficiently as the Marketing Manager of the GCB during its halcyon days of the 1990s under the presidency of Chetram Singh.

Those were the days when cricket was still headquartered at the GCC ground, Bourda and there were never any thoughts of a World Cup being held here.

Rocky was very instrumental in acquiring sponsorships from all the major banks, beverage companies and the general corporate community, for the construction of hospitality boxes, one of which currently houses the GCB office and the Media stand, which still stands tall at the northern and southern sides of the Bourda square.

Rocky also served as the Marketing Manager of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association during the late 90s when a successful raffle was held with a car as the first prize.

Rocky had earlier served the cricket community as a radio commentator, doing ball by ball commentary of many of our regional cricket matches.

He always assisted our cricketers and was a great cricket administrator.

He took ill quite a few years ago and has quietly passed away at his home in McDoom yesterday.

The entire cricket community will join the GCB in extending its sincerest condolences to his wife, Zel Mann, his children, Jason and Alyeah, the rest of his family and relatives, at this time of bereavement.