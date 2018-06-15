Floodlights set to defend New York Independence Cup title

THE Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will be represented by two teams at the annual New York Independence Cup 2018.

The tournament is set for June 29, 30 and July 1 and will be hosted by New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL).

The teams are defending champions Floodlights Over-45, who humiliated arch rivals Regal Masters also from Guyana in the 2017 final and for the first time, Floodlights Legends Over-50.

Floodlights Over-45 team are undoubtedly one of the better International Softball Cricket sides, winning eight International Softball Masters titles so far.

They won Guyana Softball Cup thrice, NY Legends Cup twice, Orlando Cup twice and Florida Cup once. They were also seven-time runners-up.

The well-rounded and extremely talented team twice defended their title at international tournaments, namely Guyana Softball Cup (2016 and 2017) and Orlando Cup (2017 and 2018), in the process defeating Regal Masters both times.

In a statement from the GFSCA president Ramchand Ragbeer says that he is confident of defending NY Legend Cup title. He said that his team has survived the test of times; winning 20 consecutive matches in Annual International Softball Cricket Tournament – beginning with Orlando Cup 2017 and concluding with Orlando Cup 2 in March 2018.

Practice is being held daily at New Trafford, an all-weather turf practice facility at 93 Dennis Street, Campbellville. Thirty players were recently chosen by the selectors, with Ramo Malone as leader of the Floodlights Over-45 and veteran Dharam Persaud to captain the Floodlights Legends Over-50.

The players are: Ramo Malone, Anil Beharry, Uniss Yusuf, Robert Mohan, Tulshi Lutchman, Ramesh Narine, Jagdish Persaud, Lloyd Ruplall, Kamraj Sumair, Akash Lutchman, Clive Canterbury, Richard Kellawan, Thiladeo Tribhowan, Wayne Jones, Dharam Persaud, Armogan Gopaul, Goordial Mattai, Stephen Narine, Surendra Nauth, Ricky Deonarain, Vejai Lutchman, Mike Singh, Rabindra Singh, Richard Ramsuchit, Rohan Dudnauth, Vicky Ramsaywack, Jailall Deodass, Teekchand Madho, Naidu Gopaul and Unos Baksh is standby.