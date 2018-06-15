ExxonMobil appoints new Senior Director, Public and Gov’t Affairs

…Deebra Moe to replace Kimberly Brassington in a few weeks

U.S OIL giant ExxonMobil has announced the appointment of a new Senior Director for its Public and Government Affairs operations here in Guyana in the person of Deebra J.P. Moe. Moe will effectively replace Kimberly Brassington in a matter of weeks.

The incoming Senior Director – Public and Government Affairs (ExxonMobil) – was introduced to the local media fraternity during a ‘press mixer’, hosted by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited – a subsidiary of ExxonMobil – on Wednesday evening at the Pegasus Hotel.

Prior to her appointment, Moe, a native of Montana, was the public and government affairs manager for ExxonMobil’s Baytown area refining and chemical operations. She graduated from the Carroll College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies and Public Relations with an emphasis in business. Additionally she holds a concentration in Spanish.

Moe joined ExxonMobil in 2002, providing public affairs and human resources support at the Billings, Montana Refinery. Since then, she has held numerous advisory and managerial positions in Texas and Louisiana. Over the past 16 years, her responsibilities included community relations, contributions, employee and external communications, employee volunteer programmes, media relations, strategic planning, issues management and emergency response.

During the ‘press mixer’, Moe, like Carlton James – Director of Government Relations (ExxonMobil Guyana – thanked Brassington for the incredible job done here in Guyana, and for building relations with key stakeholders, including the media and Government.

Moe said she was excited to continue the work started by Brassington.

“I have had the honour of working with ExxonMobil for 16 years, but I probably have never been more excited to take a role than the role I’m taking here. It’s an amazing opportunity to make a truly lasting and positive impact,” she told media operatives.

Moe arrived in Guyana for the first time last Monday and is expected to commence duty on July 1. Within days of being here, Moe said she has already grown to love Guyanese food and culture.

The outgoing Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, said it was a remarkable experience working in Guyana, and was honoured to be part of the significant milestone of the country’s history. “When I first came here almost three years ago, I was not sure what to expect, and I still don’t know what tomorrow or the next week will bring, if we are honest.

“I have truly fallen in love with this beautiful country, and so many of the people here … so that’s what will make it so hard to leave but as I come to the end of my time here, I feel very proud with the relationships I have built and the progress made,” she said.

She said the life-long experience gained working in Guyana could never be duplicated, and she would forever remember and appreciate the country’s rich culture and foods.

Media Analyst, Macaela Cameron, also expressed gratitude to Brassington for her stellar performance here.