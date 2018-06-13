Woman allegedly ejected from moving car dies

A 19-year-old woman who was allegedly pushed from a moving car by her boyfriend on Sunday night succumbed to her injuries at a private city hospital on Tuesday.

Dead is Sasia Adams, a former student of the Anna Regina Multilateral School, who is originally from the Pomeroon, but later moved to live on East Street, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that Adams, who worked as a clerk at the Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara and lives in East Street, Georgetown, was in a white 212 motor car which was being driven by her 21-year-old boyfriend, identified as Rick Sewcharran.

Sewcharran, an operations officer at Freight Shopping Express, resides in Diamond Housing Scheme.

The boyfriend initially told police that while driving his vehicle on Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Sasia who was in the front passenger seat, jumped out of the vehicle onto the roadway.

He then picked her up and rushed her to the Balwant Singh Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Reports further indicate that the young woman who was conscious when she was admitted to the hospital, had initially told staff that she fell down at home.

The police, when contacted, said that they will review CCTV cameras as investigations continue.

However, the woman’s boyfriend alleged that she fell out of the car on Sunday night around 20:00hrs. But his stories to police were conflicting after it was alleged he had hit her to the head, after which she fell out of the moving vehicle while trying to escape the beating.

The man is in police custody as investigations continue.

“My niece was so young and beautiful, only God knows the truth. So sad, it’s like you take a part of us with you. We would miss you so much, especially that beautiful smile you always have, I hope justice prevails,” one relative said.