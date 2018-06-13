Teen seriously wounded in cell phone brawl

AN 18-YEAR-OLD labourer who it is alleged stabbed another teenager several times about the body on Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, over the weekend after an argument over a cell phone, is in police custody.

The youth surrendered to police at the Ruimveldt Police Station after committing the act.

The 19-year-old victim of Charlestown was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) in serious condition.

Reports indicate that the victim was standing on Lombard Street in the vicinity of the Charlestown Post Office, when he was confronted by the other youth and an argument ensued over a cellular phone.

This resulted in a fight during which the 18-year-old stabbed the victim several times about his body.

He reportedly, then walked calmly to the police station and informed the ranks what he did.