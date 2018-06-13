Pomeroon schoolboy feared drowned

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy is feared drowned after he reportedly fell into a creek near his school- Abram Creek Primary School in the Upper Pomeroon, Region Two, on Tuesday.

Missing and feared drowned is, Ramesh Khan, who was reportedly last seen playing with his friend around lunch time. The incident occurred around 11:40 hours.

According to the friend, she and the boy were playing when he told her that his feet had mud and he was going to wash them at the edge of the creek. The friend related that shortly after she turned around to see about him and only to see his two hands up in the air in the creek. He then went under the water.

The pupil said she began to scream aloud and the teachers responded but could not locate the child. Parents of the child, Revveka and Doodnauth Khan of Abrams Creek, were too distraught to speak when this newspaper contacted them.

They said that they were at home when they received a call from a teacher stating that their son is feared drowned. A diver, Christ Rodriguez, was up to late Tuesday afternoon searching for the child. Nevel Jagmohan also spent hours searching for the child but up to press time the child was still missing.