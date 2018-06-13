Hunter shot dead in Rockstone Village

A 19-YEAR-OLD miner of Anarika, Essequibo River, was shot dead on Monday evening at 17 Miles, Rockstone Village, Essequibo River.

Dead is Joel Amad. Reports indicate that Ahmad left home in the morning to visit the mother of his child who resides at 17 Miles, Rockstone Village, Essequibo River, and spent the entire day there.

At about 19:00 hrs, the miner reportedly informed the 28-year-old woman that he was going to hunt and would be back later for dinner.

However, shortly after he left the house, the woman heard a loud explosion which she suspected to be the sound of a gunshot. She said she overheard Ahmad shouting for her in pain and immediately grabbed a torch light and rushed down the trail where she had seen Ahmad heading. It was there that she found him lying motionless with blood on his chest and froth oozing from his mouth.

The woman added that she ran quickly to the village ambulance attendant, who resides about half-a-mile from her home.

Ahmad was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported to the police, who along with the village captain searched the area and found an improvised 12-gauge shotgun with an empty cartridge casing stuck inside, in the bushes a short distance from where the man’s body was earlier discovered.

According to police, the miner’s body when examined had a single gaping gunshot wound on the right side of his chest.