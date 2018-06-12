Woman who was allegedly pushed from moving car dies

A 20-year-old woman who was allegedly pushed from a moving car by her boyfriend succumbed to head injuries she sustained.

Dead is Saskia Adams , a former student of the Anna Regina Multilateral School and who originally lived in the Pomeroon.

According to reports , the woman’s boyfriend alleged that she fell out of the car on Sunday night around 20:00hrs. However , the man was held by the police after conflicting reports surfaced in which it was alleged that he hit her to her head after which she fell out of the vehicle. She was subsequently admitted to a hospital in the city.

The man is said to be in police custody as investigations into the incident are ongoing.(Indrawattie Natram)