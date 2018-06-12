WI victory over Sri Lanka

THE West Indies Cricket Team has gone through so much despair over the years that Sunday’s comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka at the Queen’s Park Oval, in a test match, hardly ignited any passion by Caribbean fans or any reaction of euphoria.

And this is understood given the heartache the Caribbean boys have caused fans in recent times. In fact as if the team was destined for failure, Trinidadians had virtually boycotted the game, not because of the players poor run in recent years, but because of maladministration of the one sport that unites the Caribbean people.

After winning the toss and elected to bat the West Indies team posted a score of 414 for 8 declared, on the back of a composed 125 by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and several other meaningful contributions from the lower order including tailenders; Davendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach. By any standards, to declare twice in one match is a remarkable achievement. The Caribbean then quickly dismissed the Sri Lankans for a paltry 185 before returning to the wicket to post a total of 223 for 7 declared, setting the opposition an imposing target of over 400 to win the match. It certainly would have taken a remarkable batting performance by the Sri Lankans to overhaul such a target-they were bundled out for 226 handing the West Indies a decisive victory.

The win, according to a Cricinfo report, was special because West Indies’ bowlers were outstanding on a pitch that was never particularly treacherous. In the fourth innings, Roston Chase finished up with the best figures of 4 for 15, though two of those wickets were those of tailenders. More impressive were Bishoo, who took 3 for 48, and Gabriel, who was intense in patches in both innings. His match haul was 4 for 100 – figures that do not do him justice.

Another remarkable feature of the Caribbean’s side performance was the lower order resistance led by skipper Jason Holder, who was moved at the post-match presentation to declare that his lower order is “one of the most consistent in world cricket”, although statistically this is untrue, with West Indies’ lower order at seventh-best on average since 2016. There is no denying however, that the tailenders were exceptional in this match. On the first day of the match West Indies were 147 for 5 before Dowrich – who eventually finished on 125 not out – put on 90, 102 and 75-run partnerships with Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach respectively.

What is also significant about this victory is that days before the game, West Indies had lost their longstanding sponsor-Digicel. There were also a lot of criticisms about the make-up of the team and even calls by Trinidadians for a boycott of the game. Despite these odds the players have soldiered on, strong in faith, testing the extreme limits of the game. This was best on display during last week’s test match. This most inspiring victory, we hope, has reignited hope in the adoring Caribbean fans that their team has the ability to beat a major test cricketing side.

Cricket occupies a special place in our history: it binds our people together, is a celebration of our cultures, and is our pride and passion. In a past era, it was the medium through which our brave Caribbean men showed their fans that on a cricket field they are as good as, and equal to, any among their oppressors. The triumph of the team in the first test has no doubt signalled that the greatness of the Caribbean team has not been lost. Although it may have been absent for a long time, it is beginning to emerge again.

We need a Cricket Board which does not have bosses, but leaders to shepherd the West Indies on the path to ascend the heights of greatness again.