Police seize 55 illegal firearms

– record 7% decrease in serious crime

FIFTY-FIVE illegal firearms have been taken off the streets so far this year, compared to 64 for the corresponding period last year, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) statistics released on Monday.

The Police Force also noted that they recorded a seven per cent decrease in serious crimes at the end of May, 2018 relative to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, there was a 23 per cent decrease in murders; an eight percent increase in robberies where no instruments were used; a seven per cent increase in robbery under arms where firearm were used; a 28 per cent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearm were used; a 15per cent decrease in robbery with violence; a 33 per cent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 34 per cent decrease in larceny from the person; a four per cent increase in rape; a three per cent increase in burglary and a four per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

Further, the Force stated that so far for the year they have recorded a total of 36 murders. According to the Force, as it pertains to traffic management, there was a 7.3 per cent decrease in fatal accidents recorded at the end of May, 2018. In all 44 road users were killed.