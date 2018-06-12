Min. Amna Ally hospitalised

MINISTER of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally is in good spirits and resting comfortably at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where she sought medical attention on Monday after complaining of feeling unwell.

In a release the Department of Public Information said, as a precautionary measure, Minister Ally is being kept for observation and is scheduled to travel overseas on Wednesday to seek further medical checks. This is also as a precautionary measure.

Late on Monday afternoon, His Excellency President David Granger visited with Minister Ally and lifted her spirits further, the DPI said.

Minister Ally is the Government Chief Whip in the National Assembly.