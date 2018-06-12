Man gets 18 years for raping boy

FORTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Mahadeo Ramnarine called “Dougla” of Betsy Ground, East Canje, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old boy who had left his home to run an errand for his mother.

As a result of the incident, the teenager remains traumatised and has had to seek mental health intervention at the National Psychiatric Hospital.

On August 14, 2010, the shirtless lad rode off with his father’s bicycle to collect milk from another village. But on his return, he saw the accused and another male seated under a tamarind tree. The other male ran towards him, pulling him off the bicycle, whilst ‘tearing’ off his underwear, even as the child called for help. The accused placed the underwear in his mouth, along with a white tablet, before tying his hands behind his back with a rope. He was then placed to lie on his abdomen, before the men took turns to penetrate his anus, before leaving him bound and walking away.

Questioned by Justice Brassington Reynolds as to why the penalty of life imprisonment should not be imposed, Ramnarine responded, “Me nah know nothing.”

“Well for my part Ramnarine, I continue to be baffled by your unruffled attitude … You have committed a heinous crime. You have defiled a young man, and stripped him of his innocence… You have been able to go on with your life, but the young man remains traumatised by this experience …You have shown no remorse and continue to deny the offence. After committing the act, you left the lad, hoping to return at nightfall to dispose of his body. I have sentenced you to 18 years,” the judge said, even as Ramnarine bore a smug look on his face.

Earlier, Probation and Social Service Officer Judith Vankennie reported that while Ramnarine was married under Hindu rites, he fathered several other children with common-law wives. He was once employed for several years by GuySuCo. However, prior to the offence, he worked as a labourer at a supermarket at Betsy Ground, East Canje.

Prosecuting on behalf of the State was Ms. Tuanna Hardy.