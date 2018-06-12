Linden short-drop car drivers strike, raise fares

– Linden Mayor urges commuters not to pay increased fares

LINDEN short-drop car drivers, plying the Amelia’s Ward and Wismar routes, on Monday held a strike action in protest of the hike in fuel prices from $215 to $233 per litre of gas. They have made a unanimous decision to raise the fare from $100 to $140 and off-road prices from $200 to $300; an increase of 40 and 50 per cent respectively.

Residents were left stranded for a few hours during the morning as the drivers parked their vehicles in an effort to send a strong message to officials. The drivers said that many issues are affecting them, including the increase in fuel prices.

Dawn McPherson a Wismar driver said, “I find myself going into my own pocket to replace the gas day after day, after you finish working you are unable to make back your own money.” The female driver believes that the 40 and 50 per cent increases are reasonable and even in previous times when gas prices went up, the drivers did not budge.

In addition to the hike in gas prices, the drivers said that other issues are affecting them, more particularly the deplorable roads they are forced to drive on. This results in a driver having to spend excess monies on spare parts and new tyres. “The cost for transportation is going up, over the years we have been trying to be very considerate with the community because we understand the dynamics, we understand the economic condition of the community, we have been trying to work with the community but we believe adding a $40, and $100 with the off-road is reasonable,” driver Andrew Marks said.

While other employees including government workers receive an increase in wages at the end of the year, the drivers said that it is over five years that they have been working for the same fare, despite the increase in cost of living. “Over five years that is how we will have a raise of pay….. we have to face the counter too, we have to face the challenges of life,” Marks posited.

Commuters have responded negatively to the decision made by the drivers saying that 40 and 50 per cent increases are too extravagant. Jocelyn Pierre of One Mile Wismar, told this publication she feels the drivers are too unreasonable and persons can barely afford the $100. “I feel they are too unreasonable, yes I understand that gas price raise but they didn’t even meet with the commuters to get their side, they jus raise jussa and look the big increase, them in even say a $20, people in this place suffering, I am a pensioner and I don’t have, so I will not be paying,” the Linden resident said.

The drivers contended that it was never their intention to put the already pressured passengers under more pressure, but they have been waiting patiently for the relevant authorities to address the issue of increased gas prices, and to date no one has done so; hence their action. “Since nothing seems to be forthcoming from them, we will take the action and hope that somebody responds positively,” one driver said.

DO NOT PAY

Meanwhile, Mayor of Linden Waneka Arindell in a public statement to the Linden community said that the decision to raise the fares is not legitimate. “Such a decision is not yet legitimate and I advise that no adjustment be made to the current prices….the office of the mayor has been in contact with [the]relevant authorities and was advised that current discussions are underway as it relates to the cost of fuel. It is with this in mind that I urge the general public that until we receive an official response from the relevant authorities, no increase in transportation cost should be made, drivers are asked not to increase and commuters are asked not to pay any increases, and report cases where the demand for such increases are made,” the mayor said.

The drivers however said, “we are private operators, we are not government operators so we set our tariff.” According to the drivers, the increase will be made effective from June 14, however, the school children will continue to pay $100.