Judge sentences man to 10 years for killing reputed wife

DESMOND Augustus Gordon who pleaded guilty to killing his reputed wife, Bagwanttie Persaud at their home Mangroo Street, Rose Hall Town, back in May 16, 2016 was on Monday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Brassington Reynolds.

Earlier, Probation and Social Services Officer Maisie Sheppard, in an extensive report, narrated the convict’s childhood challenges, being the fourth of 10 children and which forced him to drop out of school at age 14, due to financial constraints within the family.

After working at several jobs ranging from labourer to cane harvester attached to Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), along with a marriage and several common-law relationships, he settled with the now deceased woman for five years, prior to her demise.

Sheppard revealed that a report from the prison, recorded Gordon as a model prisoner, who is disciplined and a respectful person with a clear personal file. In the Rose Hall community where he resided, residents stated that while the victim was addicted to cocaine and marijuana, the couple would together consume alcohol, after which they would become abusive to each other.

Meanwhile, Legal Aid attorney Sasha Roberts, in her plea of mitigation, urged the court to take note that her client did not waste the court’s time, and that he has accepted full responsibility for his actions.

“Temper justice with mercy. The accused was not a violent man, but in a moment of weakness … He is remorseful. A life has been lost. The accused stands before this court, asking for mercy…”

Addressing the convict, Justice Reynolds said that having listened to the probation officer’s report, and plea of mitigation, “I am satisfied that you may have been a victim of your own circumstances and socialisation. A life has been lost, you must suffer penalty. ‘It helps that you did not waste the court’s time. It helps you were a model prisoner.

“The sentencing tariff of this court ranges from 18 to 25 years. I will start at the lower level. I have deducted five years for the guilty plea, another five years for time spent, and one year for your remorse and conduct. The sentence of this court is 10 years imprisonment,” said Justice Reynolds.

Earlier, State Prosecutor Ms Tuanna Hardy had informed Justice Reynolds and a mixed jury that the couple were in a common-law relationship and had consumed alcohol for an extended period on that fateful day.

Consequently, an argument erupted resulting in the accused taking away a cutlass from the now deceased 50-year-old woman. Screams were heard before Gordon was seen running after his wife whilst inflicting several incised wounds to her head and neck. Doctors at the Port Mourant Hospital pronounced her death shortly afterwards. A post mortem report prepared by Dr. Vivikanand Brijmohan recorded her death as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds.