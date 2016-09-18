Young ‘Soca Warriors’ in action again

THE Brian Williams coached U-20 ‘Soca Warriors’ will again be in action at the Leonora Stadium when they confront a combined selection of Elite clubs this evening from 19:00hrs.Last Friday, the visitors defeated an Alpha United selection 2-1,at the said venue and today Head Coach Brian Williams is expecting another win as he continues preparation of his charges for next month’s CFU U-20 finals to be staged in Curacao.

The ‘Dreadlocked’ Williams, who made his senior International debut for T&T here in Guyana in 1979 against Suriname, in a World Cup play-off, expects another positive result tonight with his ‘second string’ squad.

The Young ‘Soca Warriors’ visit here, on a one-week training camp, also gives Guyana’s Golden Jaguars head coach Jamal Shabazz an opportunity to look at the local-based players in the provisional squad,selected for next month’s crucial 3rd round matches against Suriname and Jamaica.

Among the local stars expected to be on show tonight for the combined selection are: Vurlon Mills, Dwight Peters, Dwayne Jacobs, Dominic Garnett and Trayon Bobb.