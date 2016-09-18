YBG National School Basketball Festival set to return Friday

THE Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) is scheduled to be contested from Friday, September 23 to Sunday October 9.The tournament had to be rescheduled due to Guyana hosting the CBC U-16 Championships in July. The first weekend of the Festival will see some 8 games being played.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 25 at 16:00 hrs,followed by three games on the same day.

In the first game, St. Roses will take on Kwakwani in an U-14 matchup, followed by Marian Academy taking on Mackenzie in the female match-up. The final game of the night will be President’s College taking on Bishops’ High School.