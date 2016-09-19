Would the Golden Jaguars be adequately prepared?

Dear Editor

“While Nero Fiddles, Rome Burns”, and with the lack of domestic activity for the Elite League players, over two months following the conclusion of the 2015/2016 Elite League Competition. Editor, at this crucial juncture of the nation’s continued participation in the CFU/Digicel Senior Regional Championship, which resumes during October, 2016 and definitely not 2017.

May, I remonstrate: the further a team advances in a competition, the more intense its rivalry becomes. As a consequence, adequate preparation is always essential for meaningful success. With this factor being taken into serious consideration, compounded by the fact that of the two opponents, our eastern neighbour Suriname, Guyana’s nemesis, would not be a walkover,especially with the Dutch hosting the first leg. As it relates to Jamaica, the “Reggae Boyz” are coming with a wealth of international experience, exposure and professionalism.

The Jamaicans’ outfit is being led by captain Wes Brown, who also is the captain of the defending BPL champions Leicester City. As a consequence, they are a cohesive unit, having already for the year played more quality opponents in international friendlies, along with this year’s COPA CENTENARIO Champions-Chile, whom they had previously defeated. Despite not winning any of their three matches in the tournament in the USA, the “Reggae Boyz weren’t disgracedl or humiliated in their performance, facing opponents such as Argentina.

Whereas they failed to score a goal and conceded six, losing both of their World Cup fixtures to Panama and Haiti, by similar 0-2 margins. Nevertheless, the Reggae Boyz would rebound with “fire in their eyes” and in the process seeking to establish their dominance at the CFU level. Whether or not the “Golden Jaguars” are up to the task in repelling the Jamaicans’ onslaught, or Suriname’s traditional ball possession game compounded by slick passing, along with the Jamaicans physical and robust approach. Come next month (October) at a local venue to be decided, host Guyana’s defining moments will set the tone in determining if the Golden Jaguars will advance further in the tournament, in pursuit of attempting to qualify for the first time ever in a Gold Cup competition.

Meanwhile, it would be remiss of me not to mention the frivolous excuses emanating from the GFF’s Secretariat, as it relates to selection, training, encampment and friendly internationals against quality opponents, in pursuit of adequate preparation. The issue is “it should have never happened, rather than why did it happen” along with the GFF at the 13th hour still uncertain of a venue! When it is common knowledge that the Providence Stadium pitches are undergoing remedial works for “cricket purposes” and definitely not football. By the way, is there a functioning grounds committee within the GFF’s Constitutional requirement?

Nevertheless, Best of Luck!

Regards

Lester Sealey