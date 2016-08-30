Woman faints after hearing of $1M compensation

AN AMBULANCE was summoned to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday after a woman who was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm fainted. She had just heard the amount of compensation the victim was asking for in the courtroom of magistrate Annette Singh.Ambulance attendants and police officers had to lift Phinthia Frank using a chair to get her into the ambulance.

It is alleged that on August 4, 2016 at Stabroek Market, Frank unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon Sandy Watts.

Frank was accused of stealing Watts’ phone. An argument ensued between the two. Frank is alleged to have attacked Watts throwing a substance on her face, causing her skin to burn.

In court on Monday Frank, who is four months’ pregnant fainted after she heard that Watts was willing to accept $1 million dollars as compensation. She has to undergo a surgery to an eye as a result of the incident.

The matter was adjourned until November 11.