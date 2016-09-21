Woman charged with having gun and narcotics

Sherah Alleyne

AN EAST La Penitence, Georgetown woman was on Tuesday remanded to prison after she appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, charged with possession of narcotics.Forty–year–old Alexis Phillips of Powis Street, East La Penitence denied the allegation, which stated that on September 16, 2016, she had in her possession 51 kilograms and 350 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Phillips also appeared on Tuesday before city magistrate Fabayo Azore, charged with possession of a .38 revolver and two live matching rounds.

It is alleged that, on September 16, she also had the firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Phillips has denied having the firearm and ammo in her possession on that date.

Both matters have been adjourned to October 14.