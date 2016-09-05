Woman accused of stealing $700,000 from aunt

A NINETEEN-year-old woman was on Friday placed on $100,000 bail by Magistrate Annette Singh for allegedly stealing over $700,000 in cash and gold from her aunt.Farida Khan denied the allegation, which stated that between July 15 and 31 August ,2016, at Blygezight Campbellville, Georgetown, she entered the dwelling house of Bissondam Khan and stole $660,000 and two gold chains along with one gold ring valued $ 50,000; a total value of $710,000, property of Salochinee Sooknandan.

The prosecution stated that on the day in question, in the presence of the accused, the accused mother Bissondam Khan received $700,000 and a quantity of gold from her sister Sooknandan, who left Guyana on July 16 for Trinidad. When Sooknandan returned to Guyana and asked her sister for her belongings, she received only $40,000 and she discovered that two gold chains and a gold ring were missing from the quantity of jewellery. However, under caution, Khan admitted to taking $20,000 from the money. The matter has been adjourned until September 26, 2016.