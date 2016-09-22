Without justice there can be no peace

Dear Editor

AS the world observed International Day of Peace (on Wednesday), let us not lose sight of the fact that without justice there can be no peace. As the United Nations General Assembly declared this day, 21st September, devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples, let us look within ourselves and country to make this possible.Peace in a global place requires all being held to the same standards and operating by the same rules. The United Nations has so outlined these. As the first prerequisite for harmony and peaceful co-existence, it requires us doing unto others as we would like to be done unto us. For instance, if we desire to live then we should not kill; if we desire to be treated with dignity and enjoy the protection of the laws, then it requires extending similar treatment to others. As we mark this day, let there be Peace. It begins with each and every one of us.

Regards

Sharma Solomon