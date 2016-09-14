Wins for Dartmouth and Charity in NAMILCO Under-17 football

A HELMET-TRICK by striker Ridley Williams highlighted the latest round of the NAMILCO-sponsored Under-17 football tournament played last weekend in Essequibo.The double-header fixture was hosted by the Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association (ECPFA) last on Saturday at the Anna Regina Centre ground.

In the first encounter which started at 14:00hrs, Dartmouth Dominators FC hammered Good Hope FC by 5-0. They were led by a helmet-trick from Ridley Williams who found the net as early as the fifth minute of the game. He followed up with other impressive strikes during the 20th, 42nd and 75th minutes to register his other goals.

Another in the 83rd minute by his teammate Javin Boston yielded an emphatic 5-0 margin victory for Dartmouth.

Charity Extreme FC skilfully outplayed hosts Henrietta United FC to gain a 3-0 victory in the second match which commenced at 16:30hrs.’

Piercing the net in the first half of the game was Vivian James in the 32nd minute and this was quickly followed by another from Anthony Singh in the 40th minute. During the second half Gavin Duke found the net in the 76th, minute to seal a 3-0 triumph against the hosts.

Meanwhile, Charity Extreme FC gained a walkover from Queenstown FC on Sunday after the latter failed to arrive for the lone fixture.

The tournament will continue this weekend with matches set for Mainstay, NOC and the ARCCG.

(Elroy Stephney)