Windies take series win after Florida abandonment

WEST Indies won the two-match Twenty20 series against India after no result was possible in yesterday’s match in Florida due to rain.There were high expectations for another classic after the Windies racked up a record 245-6 and India were beaten by only one run following an epic chase.

The second and final match of the series at Lauderhill proved to be a damp squib, with World Twenty20 champions the Windies making 143 all out and India 15 without loss after two overs when the rain came.

It was deemed by the umpires that the pitch was too wet for play to restart, so the Windies take a 1-0 victory.

Evin Lewis made a sublime century in the Windies’ incredible victory on Saturday, but fell for just seven this time around as fellow opener Johnson Charles top scored with 43 after the start was delayed for 40 minutes due to technical issues.

Amit Mishra, recalled at the expense of Stuart Binny, took 3-24, while Mohammed Shami (2-31), Ravichandran Ashwin (2-11) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-26) also shone in a much-improved bowling display from India.

MS Dhoni’s side were unable to square the series due to the weather in the Sunshine State. (Omnisport).