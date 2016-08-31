Windies ready to to take winning momentum to UAE

LAUDERHILL, Florida (CMC) – West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite says the regional squad is anxious to take its winning momentum into the series against Pakistan starting September 23 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Brathwaite’s men are scheduled to play the Pakistanis in a three-match T20 International series September 23 and 24 in Dubai and in Abu Dhabi on September 27.

“We are looking forward to it and we just came from Asia winning the World Cup,” said Brathwaite, who was recently appointed to replace St Lucian all-rounder Darren Sammy, who led West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles.

“So we are looking to get back out there and continue to put on a good show and this is the format we make West Indian fans smile the most so we look to continue to put smiles on their faces.”

The T20 matches are part of an overall tour which also includes an ODI series between September 30 and October 5, with Sharjah and Abu Dhabi listed as venues.

Three Test matches also form part of the series with the first Test starting October 13 in Dubai while Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, will host the second and third Tests from October 21 and October 30 respectively.

“Whenever we step onto the park to play for West Indies it is one thing we look forward to doing … that’s winning,” said the Barbadian all-rounder.

“The combination of the team, who is available, who is fit who is there … whoever is there would represent 110 percent. We will make plans coming close to that time depending on who is in the Pakistan team as well.”

Over the weekend in Florida, West Indies defeated India one-nil in a two-match T20 international series which was affected by rain.