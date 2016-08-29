Wet outfields wipe out play at Everest and Young Warriors grounds

PLAY on the third and final day in the two remaining matches in the opening round of the Jaguars Franchise League Three-day competition was abandoned because of wet outfields without a ball being bowled yesterday.Both venues, the Everest Cricket Club ground and the Young Warriors Cricket Club ground, were left with several wet patches on the outfields after heavy overnight and early morning rain.

After several inspections by the umpires, play was called off at both venues just before 13:00hrs.

At Everest, East Bank Demerara were 68-5;batting a second time and with an overall lead of 74 runs.Georgetown were bowled out for 186 in their first innings.At the Young Warriors ground,West Berbice closed on 166-5 in their second innings, an overall lead of 215,after they dismissed Upper Corentyne for 183 in their first innings.

Meanwhile, Lower Corentyne whipped Essequibo by an innings and 122 runs ,and East Coast Demerara defeated West Bank Demerara by six wickets in the other two first-round matches which both ended inside two days on Saturday.

Round two starts on Friday.