Pouderoyen remain unbeaten after 1-0 win over Golden Warriors

… Eagles maul Veggae Boys 10-1 in latest action

POUDEROYEN continued their unbeaten run in the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA)/STAG Senior League with a 1-0 win against Golden Warriors last Saturday at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara, while Eagles mauled Vergenoegen (Veggae) 10-1 at the same venue.Playing the feature match on a double-header card, Pouderoyen registered their fourth victory from five matches when Quessey Alleyne squeezed in an eighth-minute goal at the near post to beat a surprised Golden Warriors’ custodian.

The once powerful team (Pouderoyen) from the West Side defended their 1-0 advantage for the remaining 82 minutes of the game and the win propelled them to 13 points – two points adrift of leaders Den Amstel, in the points standing.

In the opening encounter, Veggae Boys found the going too tough to handle as two of Eagles’ players registered hat-tricks, while another netted a double.

Orlando Henry shook the opposition’s net in the 4th, 59th and 68th minutes; Chris Macey was on target in the 21st, 55th and 71st minutes.

Colin Henry struck his double in the 25th and 29th minutes, while Daniel Clarke and Stephon Griffith scored one each in the 30th and 50th minutes respectively.

Veggae Boys pulled on back in the 73rd minute through a Shamar Marcus goal.