Young Achievers register win; Eagles, Warriors held to tame draws

YOUNG Achievers were the lone team to record an outright victory when play in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) STAG Beer Senior League continued last weekend at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara.Young Achievers brushed aside Vegae Boys 5-0 while Eagles of Stewartville and Jetty Gunners played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

On Sunday at the same venue, Uitvlugt Warriors and Stewartville also played to a nil-all stalemate.

Lexroy Mansfield was the principal scorer for Young Achievers on Saturday as he blasted home a hat-trick for his side in the 59th, 60th and 61st minutes. This was after Lloyd Prince had opened Young Achievers’ account with a 5th minute goal. Emmanuel Thomas converted the sealer in the 65th minute for the winners.

According to reports, Jetty Gunners in their game against Eagles almost pulled off an upset win against their opponents after opening the score line with a Shawn Williams’ 16th minute goal and held on to the lead until the 65th minute when Eagles’ Orlando Henry found his team’s target.

Eagles subsequently squandered a goal-scoring opportunity from the penalty spot.

On Sunday, Uitvlugt Warriors who are currently third in the points standing created chances almost at will but failed to convert.

Meanwhile, Den Amstel, with five victories from as many matches, lead the points table with 15 points.