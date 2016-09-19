WDFA’s GFF/Stag Beer Football League

Wales record second win over Jetty Gunners

WALES recorded their second victory when the West Demerara Football Association(WDFA)/Guyana Football Association/Stag Beer League continued on Saturday at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara.According to reports, The West Bank Demerara side edged Jetty Gunners 1-0 through a Seon Lynch 39th minute goal;during a hard-fought and bruising affair,and this allowed his team (Wales) to move to sixth place in the points standing, with seven points from an equal number of matches.

To date, Wales have played seven matches:losing three, drawing two,and winning two.With eight goals for and nine against,they have a goal difference of minus one.

Jetty Gunners on the other hand is at eight in the points standing, after playing six matches. They won one game, lost four and drew one. They have so far scored five goals and conceded 14 for a minus nine goal difference;and currently has four points.

During the course of the game, Jetty Gunners were reduced to nine men as Brian Rodrigues and Ryan Haynes were both issued red cards, in the 65th and 70th minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, Den Amstel with 16 points continue to lead the points table after playing six matches. They have so far won five and drew one, with 15 goals to their name and six against, for a goal difference of plus nine.

Pouderoyen is second with 13 points from five matches. They have so far won four of their matches and drew one, with 20 goals for and six against.

Young Achievers is next with 12 points from eight matches. They won four and drew an equal amount and to date, have scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

The fourth place team in the points standing is Eagles ,with 10 points from five matches. They won three, lost one and drew one.

Uitvlugt,who is currently in fifth with 10 points, also won three of their four matches and drew the other.However Eagles have scored 19 goals and conceded 8,for a goal difference of plus 8.Uitvlugt has so far scored seven goals and conceded one for a plus six goal difference.

The League was scheduled to continue yesterday with a double-header at the same venue where Stewartville was scheduleto face Vegae Boys in the feature match.Den Amstel was slated to tackleEagles in the opening fixture.