Wanted bulletin issued for murder suspect

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Antonio Do Nascimento Da Silva known as ‘Matogrose’ for questioning in relation to the murder of Ana Maria Souza Da Silva.

A police released noted that the murder occurred on February 21, 2016, at Muruwa Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro. His last known address is Muruwa Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro and Boa Vista, Brazil.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Antonio Do Nascimento Da Silva is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 227-1149, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.