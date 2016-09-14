Wallace first-half double lands GPF Mayor’s Cup title

… Ann’s Grove edge Winners Connections for third place

A FIRST-HALF double from Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Ashton Wallace was all it took for the lawmen to secure their first-ever senior knock-out title when the final of the 22nd Annual Mayor’s Cup football tournament concluded on Sunday night at the Tucville ground.Wallace opened his account after a strike from inside the box rebounded off Western Tigers custodian and fell into his path and he finished well.

Thirteen minutes later, Wallace completed his brace after his teammate Dwayne Charles took a freekick from the right side and Wallace, who was lurking in the area, rose above his marker and directed a header into the far corner.

It was the seventh goal Western Tigers had conceded from four matches in the tournament.

The lawmen earned for themselves $700 000 and the Aruwai Resort trophy as well as hampers from Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Limited, while Western Tigers will receive $300 000 and the Ansa McAl trophy.

Meanwhile, Ann’s Grove (East Demerara) edged Federal Winners Connections 1-0 through a Nkesi Denny 35th minute strike and for the victory they earn the $200 000 third prize, along with the John Fernandes Limited trophy.

Federal Winners Connection for their part will receive $100 000 and the Ministry of State trophy.

Western Tigers’ Dwayne McLennon with six goals to his name was the highest goalscorer of the tournament and for his achievement he will receive a three-piece suite, compliments of A.H & L Kissoon Furniture Store.