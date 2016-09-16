Wales lands for rice growing

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) through its Engineering Services Department is inviting sealed bids for the clearing of some 485 acres of lands at the Wales Estate to facilitate rice cultivation. In an advertisement appearing in this newspaper, GuySUCO said that the lands are required to be cleared of all vegetation to facilitate laser land leveling for rice cultivation. According to the advertisement, a site visit at the bidder’s own expense has been arranged for Wales Estate today at 14:00h. Contractors are asked to assemble at the administration building at the estate. The GuySUCO advertisement said too that the lands are originally cane lands and were recently taken out of cultivation.