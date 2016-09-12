Victoria Kings and Buxton United post wins; Plaisance holds Ann’s Grove

THE East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association football made a welcome return at the weekend,following weeks of inactivity due to consistent rain which rendered grounds unplayable.Players were eager to get back into the football flow and this was evident by the high level of intensity displayed on the field of play at the Melanie ground.

Yesterday, Victoria Kings clawed their way back from being a goal down to beat BV/Triumph United (BVTU) 2-1,while Plaisance also rebounded from being a goal down to earn an even share of the points against Ann’s Grove in yesterday’s opening match.

On Saturday at the same venue, the lone match saw Buxton United stamping their authority against Paradise / Bachelor’s Adventure Sports Club with a 3-0 triumph which was orchestrated by goals from Shemar Fredericks in the 14th minute, Kobe Durant in the 30th and Leondray Brown in the 80th minute.

In yesterday’s feature clash between BVTU and Victoria Kings in drenching sunshine, the Kings opened the proceedings with fluent play and had the young BV boys on the back foot. But as the game progressed, the BV players gradually found their footing and fluency which resulted in them drawing first blood.

The dapper and fleet footed Omari Glasgow,who was a constant threat to the young Kings,finally weaved his way into the attacking third and unleashed a well-directed right-foot shot that beat Kings goalie Dylan Blair at the near post,to hand BV the lead in the 22nd minute.

Momentum was now with the boys from BV as they kept possession and created a few more opportunities,which were not capitalized on. As the BVTU side’s dominance declined, the lads from Victoria eased back into contention and was able to tuck in the equalizer five minutes before the half time break.

Kareem Josiah, towering above the rest of the players,fired the Kings on even terms in the 40th minute during a period of play when the BV boys were not enjoying the best of possession. The ball inadvertently hit the standing referee and rebounded into the path of Kings;which the gleefully accepted and scored the equalizer.

In the second half of play, Kings enjoyed the bulk of possession which frustrated the BV side as their first half flow was not evident. In the 59th minute, Victoria Kings nosed ahead,thanks to a well-taken goal by Jeremiah Bowman.

It was a lead that the young Kings were able to defend despite being reduced to 10-players,with one minute to full time,when Simon Jones was red-carded for a dangerous foul.

The opening match, which commenced late due to heavy rain,was played in a light drizzle for almost its entirety .It was Ann’s Grove who took the lead in the 23 minute through an Antwain Thomas goal.

They would then enjoy that advantage until the third minute of the second half when Plaisance finally drew level. Jaheem Hinds was able to ‘dribble’ his way past a couple of opposing players before letting off his shot,which sailed into the back of the nets,to the joy of the Plasiance players.

Matches will continue this weekend.