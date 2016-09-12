Veteran cyclist Niles `Double Dipped’ in PowerAde road race

TEAM Coco’s Junior Niles `Double Dipped’ yesterday when cycle coach Hassan Mohamed, in collaboration with Banks DIH Limited, staged the 6th Annual PowerAde cycle road race in the West Demerara area.Niles saved the best for last after staving off several challenges from his opponents, both on the upward and the downward journey.The 40-mile event ,which got underway from outside the Wales Police Station, West Bank Demerara, proceeded to Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, before returning to Schoonord, West Bank Demerara,for the finish.

After winning the overall event, Niles `Double Dipped’ by winning the veterans category as well.

Coming for the finish with about 15 other cyclists from the various teams/clubs, Christopher Holder jumped the pack with approximately 300 metres from the line.However, Paul DeNobrega responded while Niles followed suit, joining the duo in the lead, with the remainder of the riders right on the trio’s back wheel. As they were approximately 75 metres from the finish, Niles stormed away from the pack ; crossing the finish line by about one and one half lengths ahead of Holder,who finished second.

Niles registered One hour, eight minutes, 10.83 seconds for the event.

DeNobrega held on for third while Ralph Williams placed fourth, Andrew Hicks was fifth and Raphael Leung sixth.

Of the six prime prizes that were on offer, Shaquille Agard, who established a major break during the course of the event, both on the upward and downward journey, won five while Hicks took the other.

Williams was second to Niles in the veterans’ category, while Ian `Dumb Boy’ Jackson settled for third.

Hicks who placed fifth overall, was the first junior to cross the , while Nigel Dugid finished third.

In other results, Keon Thomas won the mountain bike category ahead of Oziah McAulley and Seon Budhan respectively; while Walter Issacs was the oldest cyclist to complete the course.