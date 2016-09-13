Vendors protest outside President’s Office

A handful of vendors from the Parliament View vending area on Tuesday staged a peaceful picketing exercise outside Ministry of Presidency (MOTP) (Vlissengen Road entrance) to register their concerns of vending at the location.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Veronica Granville told the Guyana Chronicle that they walked with their small proms (baby carriers) filled with fresh fruits from the Parliament View site to seek an audience with President David Granger.

They displayed placards as they stood at the spot hoping someone would come forward and speak with them since previous meetings with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) was not successful.

The very distressed fruit vendor said it has reached boiling point for them because the current location is unsuitable for vending, since they are unable to make any money. She explained that there are vendors on the road side and customers are opting to make a purchase from those vendors.

The woman stated that many days they go home empty-handed and their perishables would spoil on them. The vendor said some days they would sling oranges on their shoulders to sell on the road side but they would be accosted by City Constables and would be locked up and fined $10,000 for unauthorised vending.

In addition, Granville pointed out that their fruits would be taken away by the very officer [name provided], who has a CD, a plantain chip and music carts on the road side at the Croal Street location.

Granville said, “We are crying out for help because we are suffering and this is our livelihood.” She related that they would return to protest until their concerns are addressed and hope it would be soon.