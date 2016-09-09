US Major General Chinn visits Guyana Defence Force

COMMANDING General of U.S. Army Forces Southern Command, Major General Clarence Chinn on Thursday made his first official visit to Guyana and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).Major General Chinn assumed command of US Army South, Fort Sam Houston, Texas on June 4, 2015. The U.S. Army South conducts security cooperation and responds to contingencies as part of a whole-of-government approach in conjunction with partner nation armies in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in order to strengthen regional security and counter transnational threats.

Major General Chinn is a 1981 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and has served in a variety of command and staff positions in Airborne, Air Assault, Light Infantry, and Ranger units.

In addition to a demonstration by THREE-ONE, Guyana’s Special Forces Unit, Major General Chinn met with Brigadier Mark Phillips and discussed the strong bond between the Florida National Guard and the GDF; the role of women in the Armed Forces; the professionalisation of the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and Warrant Officer Corps; and future activities between the two countries’ forces. (GDF)