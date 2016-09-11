Ultimate liner tricks

– Choosing the right eyeliner

Over the past nine years, I’ve been often asked: Which is better Kohl, Pencil, Powder, Cake, Mechanical, Gel or Liquid?

It truly is a matter of perspective and is determined by the type of look the wearer is trying to achieve. I have all of the above in my kit, and they’re often all black!

Blue, Purple, Brown and often White eyeliners all come in handy for creating illusions. However, black eyeliners play a pivotal role in achieving the perfect contrast, and serves the main and intended purpose of outlining the eyes – drawing attention, reshaping, and adding more allure to the eye shape.

And what I’ve learnt from both research and experience is that the Black Eyeliner not only functions for beauty purposes, it also helps to prevent too much light from entering the iris.

As much as white eyeliner helps to create a larger eye shape, especially when applied on the lower waterline of the eye, it may affect sight, especially during the day or when exposed to bright lights at night, such as when driving.

Which eyeliner has the better consistency?

The viscosity of a product determines how long it will last, how easy it applies, and how opaque the product will appear. When choosing and using eyeliners always test its viscosity.

Have you ever noticed makeup artists drawing black lines on their arms right before applying to a client’s face? No? Then you need to get out more. Because any makeup artist worth hiring will measure their liner’s viscosity before applying to the face. It helps to garner control over the product and reassures a perfect outcome.

Lasting power

No matter the reason or shade of liner you use, you’ll want it to last, yet remove easily with your makeup removers. In order to achieve lasting power, ensure you use a product that’s non-waterproof, and with a thick gel consistency

Caking, baking and sand-bagging are ways to avoid smudging eyeliner. Try the sand-bagging effect, where you apply powder against the waterline of the eye, and gently press upwards as a way to block moisture from seeping through. Matte skin helps to hold and absorb the oils in any eyeliner formula.

The biggest and most common mistake is swiping eyeliner on dewy or sweaty skin. Applying liner to bare, unprepared face is a set up for smudging and messiness.

Since we’re so blessed to live in tropical weather, being constantly caressed by the sun, its heat scorching on our gorgeous skin, it’s imperative to take the extra step and use as much powder necessary to help hold eyeliners in place. Please allow me to be redundant, reiterate, and repeat: There’s no way that eyeliner will stay put if your skin is not prepped! Even if it’s waterproof and you’re going for a swim, follow the steps; then wet your face.

How to apply

Eyeliners are best applied in a sketchy manner, meaning that you’ll have to use your right brain. It isn’t drag a line across and hope you have smooth consistency and steady hands – its small stimulated dashes of success.

Avoid rubbing eyeliner on, since that motion can cause irritation to delicate skin of the eye area.