UGSS presidential candidate outlines Sport Development Blueprint

THE University of Guyana Student Society presidential candidate Brian Smith has outlined his blueprint for the Development of Sport and Recreation at the University.The plan, according to Smith, will not only be one and done in nature, but will focus on continuous development that will help to ensure the University becomes the premier sporting venue in the area.

“Some of our major challenges include the northern ground on the facility, as well as the underutilised ground which suffers from issues of drainage and maintenance, and finally the lawn tennis court,” Smith stated.

“The plan of action focuses on what already exists, and with the support of the University of Guyana student population, the University of Guyana will be equipped to satisfy the sporting ambitions of our student population,” Smith added.

Among other plans on the blueprint, there is one for a collaboration between the Guyana government and the private sector.

“What we propose is a modern facility that becomes the home of UG Wolves rugby team; a facility with a multi-discipline court – volleyball and basketball, a maintained cricket pitch and outfield with proper and adequate lighting” Smith finished.

It is hoped, if he is successful, he can walk the walk and not only talk the talk.