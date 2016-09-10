UG athletes to get $11M in four years as scholarship assistance from NSC

By Tamica Garnett

THE National Sports Commission (NSC) will be shelling out just over $2.8M annually for the next four years in assistance towards scholarships awarded to University of Guyana (UG) students, Emmanuel Archibald and Owen Adonis, to study and train at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in Jamaica. Through a grant, requested by the UG, athletes Emmanuel Archibald and Owen Adonis will be receiving funding from the NSC, totalling over $11M, to support them in their tuition expenses at UWI, where they were offered partial scholarships, based on performances they have shown while representing the University of Guyana at events overseas.

The initiative was coordinated by NSC Commissioner and UG Sports Administrator, Lavern Fraser-Thomas, who spoke of how well both Archibald and Adonis have performed when representing the University overseas.

It was as a result of their performance that the pair landed their scholarships, as Fraser-Thomas was approached by UWI coaches, in April of this year, when they were particularly impressed by the performances of Archibald and Adonis at the UWI Invitational track and field competition.

“Since I’ve been at the University of Guyana both Archibald and Adonis have been very integrally involved in the track and field programme there, and whenever we participate internationally they always do well.” Fraser-Thomas stated.

She was at the time speaking at a press conference held yesterday at the NSC headquarters, Homestretch Avenue, where Director of Sport Christopher Jones and NSC Chairman Ivan Persaud were also present.

Apart from training, Adonis, who already has a UG Diploma in Business Management, will be studying for a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, and Archibald will pursue a Bachelors in Sociology.

Fraser sees this venture as holding the possibility to provide further opportunities for continued scholarship offers. She said that “this was a good opportunity, not just for the two students who were attending UG, but for every other student of Guyana who are athletes, because it is our firm belief that once an offer is made and it can be accepted then it opens doors not just for those who walk through first, but for those who will come after.”

Jones noted that this is only the beginning as the NSC is also looking into offering further scholarships.

“The NSC is currently examining the opportunities for two teachers; one who would be pursuing a Bachelors in Physical Education and Sports and another a Masters in Sports and Health Science. We don’t want to reveal those names yet until we would have been able to conclude the financial arrangement to offset those expenses.

“One speaks about a cost of $2.037M and the other will cost $5.004M,” Jones said.