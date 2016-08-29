Two years for wounding work mate

A 22-YEAR-OLD South Sophia, Greater Georgetown man would be spending the next two years in prison after he was found guilty by City Magistrate Allan Wilson on Friday on a charge of unlawful wounding.It was alleged that on February 11, 2016 at Duncan Street Campbellville Jamaul Fraser of Lot 414South Sophia unlawfully and maliciously wounded Daniel Gonsalves.

According to police both parties are known to each other since they worked at the same construction site. On the day in question Gonsalves approached Fraser and accused him of being an informant because he informed someone that he Gonsalves stole a cellphone. An argument ensued between the two and the defendant took a piece of wood and hit Gonsalves in his head. Gonsalves was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was issued a medical certificate, which was presented to the court.