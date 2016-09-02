Two Guyanese in Canadian team to face Bermuda

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada — Guyanese Dilon Heyliger and Mark Montfort have been included in the Canada High Performance (HP) squad scheduled to play two limited overs matches against Bermuda, set for the Maple Leaf Cricket Club ground, King City, today and tomorrow.The Bermudans’ visit to Canada forms part of that country’s preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division 4 which will take place in California in October/November.

While here, the Bermudans are scheduled to play four matches, including the two against the Canada HP team. They are also down to meet the Toronto & District Cricket Association (T&DCA) Super Elite finalists Mississauga Ramblers next Tuesday at Iceland, Mississauga while the final match will be against a Canada Select X1 on Wednesday at King City.

Heyliger, a former Guyana Youth player at both the Under-15 and 19 levels, who now resides in Toronto, represents Vikings while off-spinning all-rounder Montfort, the son of long-standing umpire Peter Montfort, plays for Brampton Masters in the T&DCA Super Six tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport prior to the start of the cricket season in Toronto, the burly, talented Essequibian all-rounder Heyliger, who also plied his trade in England and the Caribbean, pointed out that that he was confident that in the not- too-distant future he will don Canadian colours.

“My aspiration is to represent Team Canada and ensure the Canadian cricket team gets a higher ranking at the international level and also to ensure more supporters come out to watch the sport.”

Contacted on Wednesday night, an elated Heyliger admitted that he wasn’t that pleased with his performances this current season nevertheless feels he’s capable of doing well against the Bermudans.

The former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) first division all-rounder who was also selected in the Guyana T20 squad in 2011 despite not being part of the playing 11, said the experience was quite electrifying and satisfying. “I decided to build on the success of Guyana’s cricket and move on to gain some international experience.”

Before migrating to Canada, Montfort also played first division cricket for the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) under the guidance of former Guyana and West Indies off-spinner and later chairman of selectors, Clyde Butts.

According to Cricket Canada president Ranjit Saini, “Cricket Canada is pleased to host Bermuda and provide an opportunity for our players to gain meaningful experience.”

The Canada HP team is: Srimantha Wijeyeratne (capt.), Varun Sehdev, Shahid Ahmadzai, Charnjit Singh, Sudeepta Aurka, Mark Montfort, Dilon Heyliger, Malinga Gayan, Rayyan Pathan, Azghar Hotak, Parveen Saroye, Saad Bin Zafar, Bhavindu Adihetty, Armaan Kapoor, Daksh Talwar, Faraz Maqsood

Bermuda squad: Terryn Fray (captain), Dion Stovell, Greg Maybury, Kamau Leverock, Okera Bascombe, Joshua Gilbert, Jordan DeSilva, Dennico Holis, Jordan Smith, Micah Simmons, Brian Hall, Zeko Burgess and Cejay Outerbridge.

Coaching and Support: Clay Smith (National coach), Gershen Gibbons (Chair, High Performance Programme), Danielle Gibbons (physiotherapist), Lorenzo Tucker (assistant coach/match analyst), Reginald Tucker (assistant coach). Umpire is Melvin Best.