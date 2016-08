Trophy Stall-sponsored darts tourney set for Friday at Malteenoes

THE Malteenoes Sports Club will play host to the Guyana Darts Association tournament on Friday September 2. The tournament is sponsored exclusively by Trophy Stall and is scheduled to begin at 19:30hrs.The tournament is opened to all registered members of the G.D.A. and registration will commence on the day at 19:00hrs.

There are two categories and will comprise a Male and Female Singles and Luck of the Draw Doubles. Prizes will be awarded to the top three performers in each category.