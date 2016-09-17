Trinidad President to open int’l justice conference here

THE President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Carmona, will give the keynote address at the international judicial conference to be held by the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana on Monday, September 19.A press release said judges and magistrates from across the Commonwealth are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. The conference, which begins at 8:45 am on Monday, is organized by the Commonwealth Judges’ and Magistrates’ Association, a London-based organisation, in collaboration with the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana.

The event is being held under the theme “The Judiciary as guarantors of the rule of law”, and according to the release, it has recorded intended participation from judges and magistrates coming from a wide spread of countries across the Commonwealth, from as far as Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zeeland, Europe, Canada and the Caribbean region.

The aim of the conference is to promote better understanding of judicial independence issues amongst judicial officers of all ranks and from all parts of the Commonwealth, and to explore the approach to those issues in different parts of the Commonwealth. In addition, it is intended that amongst the magistrates and judges of the Commonwealth, greater awareness would be promoted of international treaties and laws relating to the development and access to justice; and to consider the practical application of that body of law. This engagement will also enhance networking within the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association.

The release noted that Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Carl Singh, has indicated that one of the conference’s guests of honour will be President Carmona, who is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech to the conference.

The conference has attracted a distinguished array of speakers on a diverse spread of topics on the Rule of Law, the provision of resources for the Courts, anti-terrorism legislation and human rights, Environmental Law and Sustainable development.