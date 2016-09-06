Trial continues into traffic cop’s death

By Sherah Alleyne

POLICE Corporal Ronald Payne was on Monday cross- examined as the trial continued in to the death of Traffic Constable Nakosi La Fleur.Corporal Payne, who is stationed at the Providence Police Station, gave his testimony during the trial of Ron Cole, 40, of Blueberry Hill, Linden. Cole is accused of causing the death of La Fleur by dangerous driving on April 11, last.

The trial is continuing before Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

In his cross-examination Payne stated that he never caution the defendant when he spoke to him. However, he added that the defendant was cautioned by a Police rank attached to the Criminal Investigation Unit (CID).

Payne added that he later travelled to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he observed Constable La Fleur in an unconscious state.

Additionally, Police Constable Amir Mohamed who is attached at CID told the court that on the day in question he was called to the scene of the accident where he took three photographs. These were Monday marked and tendered into evidence. The matter was adjourned to September 15.

According to the Police on the day in question LaFleur was directing traffic when he was struck from behind by the accused.

Constable La Fleur was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital a day after the incident but was rushed back there when his condition worsened and he later succumbed.