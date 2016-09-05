Toshaos nudge govt on land titling …amendment to Amerindian Act

Ravin Singh

CHAIRMAN of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), Joel Fredericks is urging government to move swiftly in addressing the issue of land titling for Amerindians, as well as amendment to the Amerindian Act.Fredericks made the comments during a news conference at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs office, Quamina Street last Friday. Fredericks’ announcement on this issue comes less than one week after the conclusion of the annual NTC’s Conference which was held from August 22 to 26, 2016.

At this forum, where more than 212 Indigenous leaders assembled, it was agreed that land titling and amendments to the Amerindian Act are the two most critical issues affecting Amerindians. The NTC head, who described the conference as a “success,” explained that the top priority issue for the government to address is land issues; not only titling, but all other land related issues.

In Guyana, most of the lands occupied by Indigenous Peoples are in far flung regions where there is a high concentration of mining and mining related activities.

Having seen the effect of mining on the environment, which includes land used by Indigenous peoples, the NTC head said he believes that the Ministry of Natural Resources must work along with indigenous groups to resolve some of these issues. “When you go to some of villages threatened by mining, it is heart breaking. So the National Toshao’s Council would like to sit with Natural resource Ministry to address issues for Indigenous people because the indigenous peoples are concerned about the environment.”

He referenced the fact that when miners extract gold and leave, it is the Indigenous Peoples who remain there to live in conditions which should have been better.

“Without our land we cannot exist because that is where we dwell for our livelihood. So this is a burning issue which needs to be addressed” he said, adding that some amount of work was done under the previous administration but more could and should have been done.

He then shifted his attention to legislative amendments, noting that the conference facilitated deliberations which initiated the process of amending the Amerindian Act.

“A country is governed by laws and the Indigenous peoples have the Amerindian Act. When you examine the act, certain parts need to be amended. Why NTC is calling on the government to revise it, is to strengthen it, to protect the Indigenous peoples or they will always be vulnerable.”

He added that the NTC would like to be a key player in this process, since it serves as a representative body for over 212 communities and more than 70,000 Indigenous Peoples across the country.

“Let us work together. The NTC would like to be the key player in the amendment, because it is law which will affect every indigenous people. It is time we work together in amending this act for the future,” Fredericks said.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock also offered brief comments, noting that the issue remains an important one for the Government. He, like Fredericks, said that discussions have begun on the issue and several recommendations with regards to amendments were made at the conference. However, he did not specifically say what these recommendations were.