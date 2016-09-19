Too many road accidents

LAST week the Police Traffic Department launched “Operation Safeway” in the presence of a road fatality figure that has this year increased by 33 per cent. This figure is troubling, and suggests the need for drastic actions — remedial, pre-emptive and sanctioned — to stem the reckless use of our roads.The collision last Friday on the Unity, East Coast Demerara road, which resulted in deaths and injuries, comes in the midst of publicity efforts by the police to curb the senseless use of the roads. Where lives are affected and destruction to vehicles and roadways occur, this nation can ill afford to let this pattern of conduct — now becoming a way of life — continue. Accidents don’t happen, they are caused. There are reasons that contribute to the upsurge in accidents, and the police should be able to identify those in order to target the sources, develop appropriate strategies, and allocate needed resources.

Even without this newspaper having the benefit of scientific data to determine the propensity of particular road behaviours, it cannot be denied that road usage needs to be looked at through holistic lenses. It may be important to revisit the process of training and licensing of drivers with a view to strengthening their understanding of signs and road usage, and to inculcate in them a greater awareness of the responsibility of every driver. A motor vehicle in the hands of the wrong driver can become a destructive weapon.

Discourtesy is a prevalent feature in today’s society. Some motorists accelerate when the light is at amber, don’t want to wait for the light to turn green, are intolerant to observers of traffic laws, and would incessantly blow their horns for others to get out of their way. There are drivers who refuse to stop at pedestrian crossings; or convey the impression they won’t stop, even though persons are standing at, or using, the crosswalk. In some areas, the speed limit is an incentive to be reckless, particularly in two-lane roads and zones populated by schools and residential districts, where homes are in close proximity to roads.

Bad road practices and discourtesies are also evident among pedestrians. Some are known to cross the streets with little or no regard for their safety, show no courtesy to drivers, and at times would even dare motorists to hit them. These users are also guilty of distracted practices such as jaywalking, wearing earplugs, or talking on their cell-phones while ignoring proper road use and etiquette.

Then there are the connected and those who drive officials — government and diplomatic. They feel that the rules of the road and responsibility of drivers are not applicable to them. These persons can be seen driving above the speed limit, parking inappropriately, and ignoring other rules of the road.

Where drinking is considered social, the legally allowable alcohol content in a driver’s blood must be rigidly enforced, given the intertwined relationship between alcohol use and accidents. It is important to ensure that traffic lights are always working; and when they are not, such should be considered deserving of priority attention.

In the meanwhile, traffic officers should be placed at the affected areas to ensure orderly movement of road users, pedestrians and vehicles. The police may find it useful to have more road signs erected and more cameras installed at areas, particularly where speeding occurs.

The Traffic Department should also revisit penalties. Fines can be increased to the point of becoming meaningful deterrence that should ensure compliance with the rules of the road. Suspension of licences, repeat offenders having to return to classrooms, and offenders engaging in community service are worthy of consideration. Increasing insurance after each accident could also be explored as a deterrent. An ignored though important consequence of bad road usage is that of economic loss, such as earnings to families — be they incurred through destruction of vehicles, injuries or deaths. People do not usually cater for these, and understandably so.

Frankly, this society has developed a road usage culture that is rude, reckless and unbecoming. All and any effort to curb this destructive behaviour need to be examined, and where practicable implemented. The police are encouraged to engage stakeholders, such as local government authorities, the minibus and hire car associations, and the National Road Safety Council, to solicit their opinions and support in crafting a wider strategy to address road usage.

In the meantime, given its stated intent, “Operation Safeway” is needed, and citizens are encouraged to work with the police in their efforts to enforce the laws and restore courtesy to the roads. It ultimately would save our lives.