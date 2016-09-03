Timely advice from President Granger

Dear Editor,

GUYANA Chronicle, September 1, 2016: ‘LEARN ABOUT THE CUSTOMS OF OTHERS’ refers. I thank H.E. President Granger for the mild but stern advice he gave to Pandit Tillack.I feel very comfortable that the advice to educate himself about other cultures came to the pandit from His Excellency.

As former military men, we know that in the army there was no room for such divisive platforms. As buddies in arms, army men ate from the same mess tin, drank from the same cup, protected each other’s backs, learned of each other’s customs and cultures, and respected each other, so that we can give our best services for people like Pandit Tillack. The combined customs did not allow for betrayal. Instead it made us more solidified and respectful of each other.

In the past I would have been apologetic to express myself the way I do today; but at some point in time, confrontation is a necessity. Judas betrayed Christ, and Deodat culturally betrayed the Indigenous Peoples. I hope he did his research well; if he has not, I will begin his first sessions at being ‘Culturally Educated’.

I extract H.E. President Granger’s comment, GC September 1, 2016: “Recently, I was at Blairmont. I went to a Hindu Mandir. There was a ceremony; I learnt a lot about the ritual surrounding the worship of Lord Hanuman and I think other ethnic groups should do that – learn about the rites and customs of other cultures”.

H.E. noted that it is only through education that people can enhance their understanding of each other’s culture, understanding of religion and the ethnic groups. “So there is no place for ignorance; once there is ignorance there is going to be misunderstanding and conflicts,” the President said, noting also that “the best people to speak about their own culture are the people themselves”.

Well said, H.E! Many thanks! Tillack surely does not know that it is an East Indian tradition and custom to engage in ‘child marriage’, and that India is where this practice takes place most in the world. Our Indigenous cultures and practices do not permit pre-arranged and forced marriages. There are places identified in India, such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, to name a few, where child marriages are rampant.

I am questioning thoroughly what process our Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs employed to select such a brilliant divisive scholar. I am stunned that Tillack was allowed to attempt to derail the rich culture of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples. His presentation was misleading and completely out of context. He should not have been there in the first place. He and cohorts will laugh it off at gatherings fitted only for persons like him.

“So what? I have already said what I have to say, let them do what they want”, will be his response.

He is not even aware that more than 40% of the world’s child marriages take place in India even though laws do not permit them. In India young girls are threatened, bullied, blackmailed and emotionally exploited. Some are even too young to understand the significance of marriage, and do not understand the gravity of the event they are forced to consent to with their parents’ decision or choice. In Guyana, some East Indian marriages are executed to preserve wealth, so it will not be lost to strangers or allowed out of their ethnic or family group. This does not happen within the Indigenous peoples’ culture in Guyana. So, in India Pandit Tillack has to understand that minor girls are abruptly exposed to sex, and they are abused and exploited sexually. When girls aged 10-14, who are not physically and sexually matured as their older counterparts, engage in sex, it causes severe health problems.

I am not trying to defend the problem of incest, it is a global and national problem; but I would like to bring the situation at Haryana to Pandit Tillack’s attention. Haryana is bordered by Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to the north, and by Rajasthan to the west and south. The river Yamuna defines its eastern border with Uttar Pradesh. Haryana surrounds the country’s capital, Delhi, on three sides, forming the northern, western and southern borders of Delhi. Talk about incest!!!! Haryana is an East Indian State and it has a shameful social heritage. I am sure that if night should turn to day, Tillack would run away.

I stand firmly with my Indigenous brothers and sisters at this time. I would like to see some response to this incident from the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs. Tillack will not apologise, even though that will be the most appropriate thing to do, as he is a full-blown idiot. I implore my other fellow Guyanese to come and join with us and enjoy what we have to offer.

Regards,

ASHTON SIMON, MBA, MPM

Master Project Manager Certification

President, National Amerindian Development Foundation (NADF)