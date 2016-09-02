Tigers captain Mortaza looks forward to working with hero Walsh

BANGLADESH limited-overs captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza has expressed delight at the prospect of working with West Indies bowling legend Courtney Walsh.Walsh is expected to officially join the unit on Tuesday as a Specialist Bowling Coach, having recently signed a three-year contract.

Mortaza, who admits to being a boyhood fan of the fast bowler, expects the West Indian’s presence to be a major boon for the Asian team.

“Obviously it’s great to have a high-profile player like him. Not only the pacers, I think he will help all the players in the dressing room. I hope our bowling department will benefit hugely, especially in Test cricket.

“I am expecting a lot from him and I hope all the players will think the same,” Mortaza said.

“I was always a huge fan of Walsh. I watched him bowl since my childhood,” he added.

Walsh occupied the post of West Indies selector for the last two years and was recently manager of the Under-15 select team on tour of the UK.

The team had three wins, 2 losses. Prior to that Walsh served as manager for the Under-19 team to the 2012 World Cup and has toured with the men’s senior team as an assigned selector. (Sportsmax)