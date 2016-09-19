Three One Special Forces take the lead

DEFENDING champions, Coast Guard, did not get off to a good start,as they were edged out by the Three One Special Forces Unit ,when the swimming segment of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Inter-Unit Championships ended yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal. As the day’s activities concluded, Special Forces Unit ended with 126 points; 23 points ahead of the Coast Guards, while finishing a distant third was the Guyana People Militia unit with 49 points.

The other ten teams participating in the competition are the merged One Infantry Battalion/Two One Artillery Company, Base Camp Ayanganna, Base Camp Stephenson , Defense Headquarters, Four Engineer’s Battalion, Training Corps, and Coastal Battalion. Results for the other teams were unavailable up to press time.

The four day Championships continue on Wednesday with the track and field segment, where several leading athletes are scheduled to participate, at the Camp Ayanganna Ground.

The athletics segment will run for three days, continuing on Thursday and concluding on Friday, when the competition’s ultimate champion team will be declared.

The Championship is part of the GDF’S preparation and trial,which will help them to select their most competent athletes to represent them at the upcoming Joint Services Championships, formally called the Inter-Services Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC).

GDF are currently the defending champions of that competition,which pits them against the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Services, Guyana Fire Service, and City Constabulary.