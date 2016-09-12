THE VILLAGE ECONOMY – The buoyancy of the people of Buxton in restoring their rightful place

Part 2

By Margaret Burke

“A MAJOR obstacle to the continuation of African farming was the access to capital,” said Dr David Hinds. However, he noted that there was now a conscious decision by Government to encourage the restoration of farming and entrepreneurship.Thus, the infrastructure to develop 600 acres of land at the back of Buxton for the purpose of agricultural cultivation was recently acquired. There is much optimism that this experience can only foster the restoration of the village economy.

The spinoffs from products can become the economic base for the resuscitation of farming activities within the village, which can also be of benefit to other villages, as well as the country as a whole.

A management committee was also in an effort to carefully consult and plan, so as to be able to optimise the production and subsequent distribution of goods and services, which will be the outcome.

In this regard, Dr Hinds has indicated that the committee will continue to consult with the villagers of Buxton so as to ensure their understanding of ventures, as well as get their covenant of what is being done. He stated that the committee must engage in sensitising the villagers on what it can do for them.

Further, Hinds noted: “The project will directly feed into a market – village market [which] emerges so that the money circulates in the village.” He added that “Arming young people with entrepreneurial skills, management skills and so forth,” are also crucial for the economic advancement of the village.

From all indications, Buxtonians are poised to run with the vision and at this point, they have already identified two spots for village markets.

“The biggest job is to sensitise young people,” stated Dr Hinds.

LOCAL BUSINESSES

The George Abrams – Primo’s Sewing Establishment produces school uniforms and other types of clothing and is one of the more recent businesses in the bloc. For now, the business intend to engage some 15 – 30 villagers and will be involved in sewing to order, as well as selling on both the retail and wholesale markets.

The Morris Wilson Shopping Complex which will go into effect by this year-end will include a gas station, a pharmacy, convenient stores, Western Union and a mini-mall. This complex is geared to employ some 60 – 75 persons.

The Benjamin Bakery is currently the sole bakery in the village, where there were once four bakeries. However, the Benjamins are fairly well established and serve not only villagers, but many persons who traverse the East Coast corridor make it their duty to stop by the bakery to have their ‘take home.’

Agricultural economics or agronomics is an applied field of economics concerned with the application of economic theory in optimising the production and distribution of food and fibre — a discipline known as agronomics.

Agronomics was a branch of economics that specifically dealt with land usage.

EDUCATION ALWAYS A PRIORITY

From the commencement of life as freed men and women, there was always a balance between agriculture and education, the latter always being a priority for villagers, especially for the young people.

This has been demonstrated by the measure of people, both men and women, who have excelled intellectually and in terms of the positions they held within the society.

Buxton was the only village with three secondary schools: Buxton Government School, Smith’s College and the County High School. At the same time, the village housed four primary schools: Arundel Congregational Missionary School, Friendship Methodist School, St Anthony’s Roman Catholic School and the St Augustine Anglican School.

Additionally, much emphasis was placed on early childhood education, thus the setting up of many bottom-house Kindergarten (nursery) schools. There was also a Trade School in the village.

Additionally, during the 1980s and 1990s, there was a Lessons Place, which offered free after-school lessons and tutoring for children. This centre of learning was run by Eusi Kwayana, David Hinds, George Hinds, Deon Abrams and Kidacki Amsterdam.

Serious teaching was also imparted, mostly by volunteers, who taught skills such as sewing, leather craft and straw craft and many others. These were done with both small and large groups.

FIRST LADY EDUCATION PROJECT

As the village continues to focus on education and upgrading its people of all ages, First Lady Sandra Granger successfully launched a Buxton-Friendship Youth Development project, also known as a Remedial Education Project, late last year.

It was noted that the First Lady is quite positive that this Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana Robotic Camp will have a tremendous impact on the participants.

The ITC-training programme was a youth development initiative, which targeted children mainly from schools who were drawn from Buxton, Victoria and elsewhere.

The programme which lasted for 13 weeks had over 159 young people in attendance. These young people received training primarily in the introduction to computers, communications, interviewing skills, time management, literacy and numeracy, reproductive health, as well as sex education.

In addition to certificates, the young adults also received gift vouchers for use at Austin’s Book Services.

CULTURE AND SPORTS

According to Dr Hinds, Buxton was and will continue to be the centr eof education and culture in Guyana. He noted that there has always been a healthy cultural life in the village. In the past there were several drama groups, youth and sport clubs, a queh queh group – Tutashinda — as well as other groups, which are being encouraged and kept alive and well.

The libation, drumming, singing, cultural and fashion shows, folk and other dancing all form important parts of emancipation, as well as other activities.

Added to all this, it is said that the women are very skilled in the cooking of many original and tapered African delicacies, which is a must on many occasions in the village.

The Rollo Younge-led Buxton Steel Orchestra continues to shine, as they recently returned from a trip to New York where they were invited to play at the jubilee celebrations from June 4 to 11, 2016. The band members, who are mostly senior secondary school students, also recently excelled at the Mashramani Steelband Competition, placing second.

The Buxton Arts Theatre (BAT) is said to be very definitely affecting the lives of especially the young people of that community. This is done mainly through the use of drama by working with children mostly within in an effort to help them improve their performances in theatre and arts. Their vision is to entertain, educate and motivate.

Football in Buxton is also a force to be reckoned with. The Buxton United Football Club, rivalling the Victoria Kings Football Club, recently became the second East Coast team to win the coveted Kashif and Shanghai Football tournament trophy – at one of Guyana’s most recognised events.

Today, despite the problems in the village the youth still engage in drama, steel- band, cricket and football, along with other sporting activities. However, it is felt that having all aspects of sports under one umbrella – bringing back that collectivity should bring better results overall.

Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, international cricket commentator, recently visited Buxton and expressed his desire to make a positive input towards advancing sports in general within the Buxton community. His offer was well received.

In feeling themselves esteemed, the Buxtonians have even written and directed their own ‘anthem’, which is also called the battle song.

It is reported that the ‘anthem’ was created by two teachers: George Younge and Ms Jacobs, who taught at the then Buxton Congregational Missionary School.

This ‘anthem’ is sung at the beginning of every public event organised by Buxtonians at home and abroad. It inspires pride, passion and personal dedication to the preservation and protection of our heritage.