The Blind rewarded for self-confidence

OWNER of Heaven’s Care daycare for the elderly, Ms. Genevieve McDonald, has rewarded with trophies and medals students of the Guyana Society for the Blind (GSB) who recently participated in the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC). This was done in a bid to boost their self-confidence and urge others to come forward and do likewise.Originally from Region 7, Cuyuni/ Mazaruni, McDonald is a professional geriatric nurse who works with those with disabilities at the GSB. Her motivation to help sprang from the moment her

father, Mr. Godfrey McDonald, became visually impaired. She has been working with the GSB for the past five years, but started this initiative last year, and plans to make it an annual event.

“I give trophies, medals, etc. to students (and) the teachers. I don’t believe in excluding anyone, so everyone who participated gets something,” McDonald told the Chronicle recently in an invited comment at the GSB.

The students are also treated to a snack by McDonald, who believes that those with disabilities should not be discouraged from coming forward and showing their skills.

President of the Society, Mr. Cecil Morris, similarly commented that those with disabilities should come on board and get themselves equipped to deal with the rigours of life.

“We feel that every person that has a visual problem can still make a contribution to the development of this country, and we would really love to see people put themselves in that position and take their rightful place in society,” Morris stated.

Executive member of the Society, Mr. Ganesh Singh, told the Chronicle the GSB is grateful to Heaven’s Care daycare for rewarding the students’ hard work. “Receiving a trophy and medal is very motivating to persons, and (the trophy is) something they can always keep,” he said.

One of the teachers, Ms. Mayanna Francis who originates from Jamaica, said working with the students gives her a reason to be in Guyana. “It’s a fulfilling and enriching experience for me; and it really is the joy point of my being here,” she said.

Francis observed that there are challenges for any student, and there are additional ones for those with special needs. “They’re unique individuals, and you really have to apply yourself as a teacher. The students worked hard, and I am really proud of the achievements they have made,” she said.